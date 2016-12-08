Audience hooked by Peter Pan Doric offering

It’s been a couple of years since I attended the Peterhead Panto so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

I’d heard great reports from years gone by, but I hadn’t quite anticipated just how good this year’s offering of Peter Pan would be.

The fabulous chorus in action.

While the obvious star of the show had to be Panto Dame Alasdair Corbett as ‘Untie Bunty’ the majority of the laughs were reserved for Jason McGee who played Smee (apparently Gaelic for ‘it’s not me’ - the best one-liner in the show!).

By simply appearing on stage Jason had the audience in stitches as he played Hook’s incompetent sidekick to perfection.

Taking on the Panto Dame role for the first time, Alasdair did an incredible job of interacting with the audience and donning an incredible range of outrageous costumes.

Peter Pan, played by Stuart Fraser, and Wendy Day (Rachel Lamb) proved they have what it takes to own the stage, while Rachel’s duet with Tinkerbell (Shovonne Cordiner), was definitely a stand-out number.

Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Wendy, Bonnie and Sonny head to Niverland.

With Bonnie Day and Sonny Day, played by Hannah Jamieson and Jake Beagrie, making the most of their Inverugie upbringing , it provided some hilarious results.

Panto stalward Ryan Cordiner tried a bit of role reversal this year as he took on the character of Hook. He was an instant hit with the youngsters who boo-ed him every time he appeared (as did panto director Iain Small who was sat behind me!).

Lynn Sandison as Foo and Elise Pryztula and Jenna Rafferty, who shared the role of Julie, completed the main cast line-up and did a sterling job.

The chorus for this year’s production were incredible, all smiling and dancing with enthusiasm, which, in many cases these days, just isn’t the norm.

There are too many of them to mention by name, but I was delighted to see they were all looking as though they were thoroughly enjoying themselves - even the youngest members.

A smattering of local references - including a hilarious nod to the Buchan Xpress - and the regular knock of The Buchanie made for a truly unforgettable evening.

But for me, there were three main highlights of the night.

The techno-dancing Highland cow (don’t ask!), the superb Dream Girls section (I can’t remember when I laughed so much), and the final song, where again Jason McGee stole the show (or was that shoe?).

A huge well done to directors Iain Small and Marie Peacock and to script writers Alasdair Corbett, Jason McGee and Gillian Park who did a fantastic job and proved that the Blue Toon isn’t short of talent in any form.

Mention must also go to Producer Christine Small and production assistant Rebekah Stephen; musical directors Chloe Chalk and Paula Stephen; choreographer Catriona Molver; chorus mistress Chelcie Grant; costume designer Kathryn Buchan and costume mistress Gillian Chalk.

Peterhead Pantomime is usually sold out within hours of tickets going on sale, and going by Monday night’s performance it’s easy to see why.

So if by some incredible misfortune you have never been to see a Blue Toon panto production, make sure you’re first in the queue for the 2017 offering.

I personally can’t wait!