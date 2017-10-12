Aquarium to make a big splash for anniversary

Macduff will be celebrating this October school holidays as one of the North East’s most beloved tourist attractions hosts a weekend fun event for its 20th anniversary.

Macduff Marine Aquarium, which has delighted residents and visitors to the area since 1997, will celebrate the recent makeover of its kelp reef echiibit and 20th anniversary with a two-day-long event on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.

The family-oriented fun weekend will include a variety of activities inside and outside the aquarium all weekend. There will be hands-on art workshops, an underwater wildlife photography exhibition, fishy prize draws, live reptile and bug handling and much more.

BBC wildlife cameraman and presenter Gordon Buchanan will be at the aquarium on the Sunday giving talks to the public about his adventures as a wildlife film maker.

The aquarium’s sea wall will receive its own makeover during the weekend, with younger visitors being invited to get creative with spray paint and take part in a street art workshop to create a fun, sea-themed mural along the wall.

Visitors will also have a chance to add to a sea-themed art installation for the aquarium created from plastic rubbish often found on beaches, along with a local artist who will work on a centre-piece sculpture to highlight the problems of marine litter for our sea life.

Pro vost of Aberdeenshire, Bill Howatson, said: “This celebration weekend marking its re-opening and 20th anniversary has something to suit everyone.

“A huge amount of work has gone into refurbishing the central kelp reef tank aswell as other sections of the aquarium to give it a new lease of life and I look forward to seeing how it continues to go from strength to strength over the next 20 years.”

The aquarium will be open 11am to 5pm on both days.