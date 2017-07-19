Anyone for tea and a buttery?

The lifeboat ladies were kept busy at this year's Peterhead Scottish Week RNLI buttery morning in the Palace Hotel.

After a quiet start, the crowds started to flood through the doors with the ladies kept busy throughout the morning serving up some delicious butteries, pancakes, tea and coffee.

There were also a variety of stalls where visitors could browse either before or after their morning cuppa.

Buchan Queen Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and her princess Karla Innes also popped into the Palace to enjoy a short break from their busy schedule.