Are you brave enough to take on this year’s Scottish Week Bay Swim challenge?

Organisers are looking for folk aged 14 years and over who are strong swimmers to head along and compete in this year’s event.

It will be held at the town's Lido on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm.

It’s not one for the faint-hearted and you’re sure to be a little chilly after your dip in the Lido.

If you haven’t been put off, then download an entry form from the Scottish Week website.