Aliens and monsters to invade Peterhead as part of new exhibition

Have you ever wanted to come face-to-face with the creature from Alien? Then prepare to be enthralled with a new out-of-this world exhibition coming to Peterhead next month!

From Saturday, July 1, some of the world’s most iconic sci-fi film props and costumes will visit for a month as part of the upcoming Invasion exhibition hosted at Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum.

The exhibition will be free for people of all ages and is one of the largest collections in the UK of original and replica props and costumes from well-known films and shows including Alien, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes and Red Dwarf.

Visitors will be treated to sights which will thrill and perhaps scare a little, such as the iconic sleep chamber from Alien, Matt Le Blanc’s spacesuit from Lost in Space and Jim Henson’s Bubot from American sci-fi fantasy adventure Aliens in the Family.

Creative activities for children will take place alongside the exhibition, including monstrous masks and design-an-alien workshops as well as storytelling about monsters from the sea.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to view its permanent collection, which includes a wealth of maritime history about the surrounding area.

Chair of the council’s Education & Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “The Invasion exhibition promises to be out of this world and is a once in a galaxy chance to see, first-hand, a spectacular collection of props and costumes from some of our favourite films and TV shows.

“The exhibition is one of the largest collections of sci-fi costumes and pop culture memorabilia in the UK and it’s a real scoop to have secured its visit to Aberdeenshire.

“These blockbuster films and shows have had an incredible influence on our popular culture and we are expecting this exhibition to be a big hit over the summer.”

Vice-chair of the committee, Cllr Mark Findlater, said: “Invasion has been secured as the first touring exhibition by the council’s Cultural Services as part of a new initiative to increase visitors to the area through cultural activities and it will captivate audiences of all ages.

“It will appeal to sci-fi lovers and film fanatics alike, thanks to the creative genius of the costume and prop designers whose work will be on display.

“The sci-fi theme will be taking over in Aberdeenshire and particularly in the Peterhead area while the exhibition is running, with Cultural Services leading workshops with local school pupils on the different routes into film and theatre work such as costume design, and the Peterhead Community Cinema screening back-to-back sci-fi films during the exhibition’s run.”

The exhibition will be open during the museum’s usual opening hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday (10am-4pm, closed 12.30-1.3opm) as well as Wednesday & Saturday (10am-3pm, closed 12.30-1.30pm).