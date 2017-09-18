Alford Autojumble this weekend

Held annually since 1983 the Alford Autojumble is a keenly anticipated fixture in the museum’s seasonal events programme.

It is a chance for vintage and classic vehicle enthusiasts to find that elusive part for a restoration project and to also purchase complete vehicles for winter rebuilds.

The Alford event is famous for the variety of parts to be found and this year there seems to be a wider range than usual with everything from 1920s sparking plugs to a microlight aircraft!

This year about 60 stallholders will gather in the events arena, all with their own specialisms: motorcycles, cycles, lamps, manuals and literature, toys, boxed parts, loose parts, signs and notices, badges and emblems, accessories, paints, tools….the list is extensive. Also there are always a few complete vintage cars and bikes being sold for restoration and this year the best of the bunch is a rare six cylinder 1931 Chevrolet tourer.

This car has a great local story, excellent provenance and is complete and serviceable bar a rather tatty hood and the general signs of its advanced years. It was fully dismantled and restored with a photographic record back in 1965 and driven to events as far away as Greece and Turkey from its home near Aberdeen.

The Autojumble will also feature a visit from the Kildrummy Rally cars and motorcycles, pausing on their annual run as they celebrate 60 years of this, the car rally in the North. They will be on site during the afternoon.

Also calling in from about 12 noon will be the charity fundraising motorcycle event known as the ‘Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride. This group aboard

Vincents, Broughs and similarly distinguished machines is quite a sight as the dress code’ is not exactly normal riding attire!

The event features good food outlets, half price admission to the museum and the Birkhall steam engine will be fired up to add atmosphere! Entry to the

Autojumble is just £3 and gates open at 9am.