Alex Salmond..Unleashed extended for Trump special

Alex Salmond’s sold-out debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe has been extended for an extra night for the Alex Salmond…Unleashed: Trump Special.

The festival of fun has been extended four times now to meet overwhelming demand. So far, the former First Minister has performed ten shows at the Assembly Rooms to more than 3,000 happy punters. raising £11,250 for good causes up and down the country.

Each show features a special mystery guest with Brexit Secretary, David Davis MP, Scots actors Brian Cox and Martin Compston and Hibernian manager, Neil Lennon being just some of the names show far.

The Trump Special will include top Scottish comedy talent and will focus on the President of the United States character, time in office and what the future holds for one of the most controversial world figures in recent memory.

Speaking following the announcement of the extra show, Mr Salmond said: “The demand for the show has been outstanding. It is great to have so many people involved in this festival of fun and my guests and I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“As well as the demand to see the show, there has also been demand to talk more about President Trump, especially in recent weeks as his calamitous executive falls one-by-one.

“We have had 11 guests unleashed on our audience so far and I am sure the crowd will enjoy my guest and I being unleashed on President Trump in our special show on Thursday night.”