Alex Salmond to host weekend radio show on LBC

Former First Minister of Scotland and Banff and Buchan and Gordon MP, Alex Salmond is to join Global station LBC to present a brand new show starting on Sunday (September 17). Mr Salmond will host his own show on Britain’s biggest commercial news talk radio station every Sunday between 3pm and 6pm.

Poised to tackle the nation’s most important and talked about issues, Salmond on Sunday promises a packed programme full of fiery debate, intelligent discussion, breaking news and informed opinion.

Mr Salmond has already proven himself as a popular broadcaster and re-joins LBC, the home of political debate, following the success of The Alex Salmond Phone-in which aired during Iain Dale’s show in 2016.

A natural performer, he returns to the airwaves fresh from the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he performed his chat show Alex Salmond…Unleashed.

LBC is the only radio station to give its audience direct access to high profile political figures through programmes such as Speak to Sadiq with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Salmond joins an impressive line-up of presenters such as Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Nigel Farage and Iain Dale.

Mr Salmond said: “I'm really excited by Salmond on Sunday on LBC. This is a great spot to lead Britain's conversation. We will pick up the hot topics from the week's news and look toward what will make the headlines in the week to come. It is the quality of the conversation with the listeners which makes LBC shows. I am looking forward to the talk and the tweets.”

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said: “As a huge figure in British politics, Alex Salmond is widely recognised as a defining figure for Scottish nationalism. Armed with 30 years of experience, he is the ideal person to take on the nation’s most important and controversial issues. We’re very pleased to welcome him to LBC and look forward to his new show.”