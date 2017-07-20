AIYF brings cultures of the world to all parts of Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen International Youth Festival (AIYF) is ready to launch its annual summer festival which means it will be out and about across Aberdeenshire.

Featuring some of the most talented and culturally diverse range of young musicians, dancers, choirs and actors from the across the world, country and region, the 45th festival once again promises the opportunity to ‘See the World in Aberdeen'.

With gala performances, intimate community events and large, free outdoor events, as well as a full daytime and evening programme of shows and concerts, there is no shortage of things to see and do as part of AIYF.

Audiences in the North of Aberdeenshire are annually treated to a diverse range of events and shows with performers coming to this part of the region over many years from across all the continents.

2017 is no exception and audiences can expect to hear and see the best young talent form the local area, across the UK and from many parts of the world.

The first venue to receive a visit is the intimate concert space at Aden Park in Mintlaw on Saturday, July 29 at 7.30pm. Now host to regular Chamber music events and other concerts, AIYF are delighted to be bringing the Roslin String Quartet to the park venue.

Drawing on traditional as well as classical influences this quartet are all graduates from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and will perform a varied and unique programme including music by Greig.

The evening of Wednesday, August 2, sees two concerts in the North of the region. At 7.30pm in the Melvin Hall in Tarves there will be an evening of traditional music brought to audiences by Scottish based trio Treol and, from Troms in Norway, Folkband North.

These two groups, as well as playing their own repertoire, will share some pieces they have been working on together as part of their time at the festival.

Collaboration and sharing different cultures is additionally very much the theme of the annual Fraserburgh Gala performance at the Dalrymple Hall, also at 7.30pm on the Wednesday.

With dance, music and theatre from Russia, Iceland, Burundi and the USA, this promises to be a feast for the senses with much to savour and enjoy.

AIYF Extended Festival programme presents two more concerts for audiences to enjoy in the area, both to be held on Thursday, August 3, at 7.30pm.

Ellon Parish Church plays host to the wonderful HAMRAHLIDARKORINN (ICELANDIC CHOIR) who return to AIYF for the fourth time. With both classical and traditionally Icelandic music in their repertoire, the choir have a reputation for creating a beautiful and ethereal sound wherever they perform.

Also making a return to AIYF is Tim Kadlec who entertained audiences as part of the Moravian Wind quintet in 2016. This year he will visit as a soloist after finishing his advanced music studies in Prague, and he will be teaming up with local accompanist Jeremy Coleman for a series of performances including MacDuff Arts Centre.

Joining them in this concert at MacDuff will be the Roslin Quartet, so look out for a collaboration or two as part of the evening’s repertoire.

Tickets can be purchased from local partners or on the door. See local publicity at venues and in the towns for details or form the AIYF website www.aiyf.org.