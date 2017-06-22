Aberdeen set to honour Armed Forces past and present with parade

The City of Aberdeen will welcome more than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel when they parade through the city centre to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 24.

Crowds are expected to line the length of Union Street to show their appreciation of the work of the Armed Forces.

A large crowd is expected to watch the march, which will include massed pipes and drums and vintage military vehicles, as it gets under way at 11am at Albyn Place and then heads down Union Street to the Castlegate.

Local group the 2nd Hilton Rainbows will give out 2000 free hand held flags for the public to wave. One side of the flag was designed by competition winner Tanish Kirodian (8), a primary four pupil from Robert Gordon’s College Junior School in Aberdeen.

As the parade passes the Town House the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie will represent the Lord Provost of Aberdeen by taking the salute along with Lt Col Phil Fox, Commanding Officer of the Aberdeen Universities Officers Training Corps (AUOTC), Lieutenant Malcolm Garrington, representing the Royal Navy and Squadron Leader Paul Whitford representing the Royal Air Force.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie said: “Aberdeen always embraces this opportunity to say thank you to personnel for their service to the country by turning out in large numbers to watch the parade.

"It’s heart-warming to see spectators’ young and old pay tribute to the British Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication and efforts to and keep us safe in the UK and across the globe. The pipe bands, marching personnel and military vehicles fill the length of Union Street creating quite a moving spectacle.”

The parade will be led by a pipe band formed from members of the AUOTC, Robert Gordons College, Lonach, Ballater and District, Kintore and the Gordon Highlanders Association pipe bands.