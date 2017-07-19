A family affair at The Great Buchan Bake Off

It was very much a family affair at this year's Scottish Week Great Buchan Bake Off, with husband and wife taking the top two spots.

This year entrants had to produce the ultimate chocolate cake, and there were certainly some beautiful and delicious creations laid in front of the judges.

Bake Off winner Steven Carter with his prize.

However, there can only be one winner, and Steven Carter was crowned the 2017 Bake Off champion, having produced a stunning cake which, according to the judges not only tasted good but looked fantastic as well.

He just pipped his wife Catriona to the title, with Amanda Young taking the third place in the popular competition.

Outside of the hotly contested cake baking event, those who went along to the Rescue Hall on the night got the chance to try their hand at making strawberry tarts.

This year, children were also invited along to decorate a shortbread biscuit with icing and various decorations.

Children got the chance to decorate shortbread at this year's event.

The Scottish Week Committee paid thanks to Katrina Allan and her team at Murdoch Allan bakers for sponsoring the event.

Thanks were also expressed to Danielle for her strawberry tart demonstration and Mandy for help with the kids decorating their biscuits.