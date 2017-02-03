A 191st toast to the Bard at Peterhead Burns Club

Friday, January 27, saw the 191st dinner of Peterhead Burns Club, which took place at the town’s Palace Hotel.

The event was attended by nearly 300 members and guests who gathered to celebrate the event with ‘sangs and clatter’ in a most joyful and successful evening.

A new face to the committee, Jim Murray, in his first year as croupier, directed the proceedings with great flare and panache.

The Toast to the Haggis was given by Bob MacKenzie who eviscerated the haggis with great finesse.

Folliwng an excellent Burns’ dinner served by the Palace Hotel staff, Fraternal Greetings from sister clubs were read by the club’s most capable and efficient Honorary Secretary of 17 years, Hugh Livingston.

This was sadly Hugh’s last year and weel kent figure Bill Peat presented him with a silver salver in gratitude for his service to the club.

The president of Peterhead Burns Club this year was Hugh Mackay, a former Police Inspector who delivered a most entertaining and knowledgeable Immortal Memory.

Sandy Gray toasted the guests with a reply by David S. Adam and ‘Puir Auld Scotland’ was delivered by Gordon Casely.

Maloclm Whyte and Ian Fraser delivered excellent renditions of Burns’ best known poems.

The company were entertained by Burns songs from the Rev. Bob Fowlie of Longside, accompanied on the piano by Gordon Hay.

Musical entertainment was in the most capable hands of renowned fiddlers Paul and David Anderson. The piper for the evening was Sinclair Lamb.

Members are reminded that the annual general meeting of the club will take place on Friday, February 10, at 7pm in the Palace Hotel.



Top top table speakers and guests.

Guests at this year's Burns Supper.

More guests at the Burns Supper.

Hugh Mackay, club president.

The haggis is piped in by local piper Sinclair Lamb.