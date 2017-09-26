No luck for Maud as Dyce roll through to next round

For the first 15 minutes play went from end to end with neither team creating any real chances.

Dyce earned two corners in quick succession but they were defended well by the home side.

Esslement broke down the right hand side and his cross left McAllister with an easy finish.

Bartlett shot from distance which was dealt with by Fyfe in the home goal.

At the other end Maud earned a free kick on the edge of the Dyce box.

Hale curled one round the wall but the giant keeper Penycook got down low to his right to palm away.

Just on half time Fyfe made a fine save from a shot from Esslement.

Smart headed wide from a Fowlie cross then Smart had the ball in the net but was ruled out for offside.

A long cross ball was brought under control by Norris and his first time pass played in Smart who ran in on goal but took too long to get his shot away and Yeats got back to block.

A Norris free kick was punched clear by Penycook only as far as Lawson but the defenders shot into the side netting.

A poor pass let in McAllister but Fyfe made an excellent save.

Maud failed to clear and Dicks cross was met by Morrison who volleyed home from 10myards.

McAllister wasted another chance when he shot past post with only Fyfe to beat.

The same player was cautioned for a foul then he proceeded to kick the ball away and was then red carded.

Maud’s next game is on Saturday 30 September away to Newmacher in thefirst round of the GA Engineering Cup with a 2pm kick-off.