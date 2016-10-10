Swimming Club looking for help with morning sessions

Peterhead Swimming Club are currently on the look out for volunteers to help with their morning training sessions.

At the moment, the club are able to cover the Monday sessions but are in need of assistance with their Tuesday and Friday training.

Training is from 6.15 - 7.45 and if anyone can offer help for any of those sessions the club asks that they get in touch as soon as possible.

Peterhead Swimming Club’s Susan Davidson said: “Mornings are difficult if you have younger children at home, but perhaps this might appeal to someone who has no children in the club, but would like to get involved.

“New people would have to be disclosure checked, and signed up as a member of the club and Scottish swimming, but would be made very welcome.

“The club covers a wide variety of ability of swimmers from beginners to those competing at Scottish championship level.”

If interested please contact Marie Cheyne on 07748 592074 for more information.

Meanwhile, It was another great weekend for three of the clubs swimmers who took part in the North District Distance Champs in Fraserburgh.

Holly Shand had a good start to the weekend with her 400 freestyle on Saturday morning achieving a 6½ sec pb and Sunday morning saw her return to take on the 400 IM gaining an impressive 4th place and just under 10 sec pb.

Aidan Low competed on Sunday afternoon and took a tidy 9 secs off his entry time in 400 m freestyle.

Elaine Murray, a glutton for punishment, took on 4 swims over the weekend - 400 free, 400 IM, 800 free and 1500 free and pb’d in all swims but special mention must go to Sunday afternoon and 1500 m free in which she gained a 1 minute and 43 s pb and achieved a new club record for the 13 year old girls.