Season finale for Peterhead Cyclocross star

From Yorkshie to Dingwall and the Isle of Mull, it’s been a busy seven months for 14year old Peterhead Academy pupil Callum Cooper, who has been competing in Cyclocross races as a first year under 16 rider.

“It’s been a great experience.” says Callum.

“Having just moved up an age category, I wasn’t sure what to expect, and this season I’ve been lucky to race in Northern England as well as here in Scotland which has been great.”

“I really love Cyclocross and I think it’s a great mix of physical fitness and bike handling skills.

“Think of riding what appears to be a road cycle around a twisting and turning muddy field where competitors are forced to run and carry their cycles over obstacles.

“No two courses are the same, and conditions change with every lap.

“You’re allowed to change bikes at a ‘pit’ area, and at some races I’ve needed to change bikes every lap (roughly 5-8 minutes) due to the mud build up”

Although being one of the youngest riders in the Under 16 age category, Callum has had a string of podium places and is rarely out of the top five at races.

As a result of this consistency, the Peterhead Academy pupil has finished the season as the highest ranking Under 16 rider in Scotland and 27th placed rider in the United Kingdom.

Callum: “It’s great to have done so well, but it’s really about having fun and enjoying myself.

“I should also say thanks to my parents for taking me everywhere and supporting me so much.”