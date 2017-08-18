Peterhead Ladies take on Banff in pre-season match

Peterhead ladies RFC travelled to Banff for their first taste of 10s rugby this past weekend and enjoyed a day of rugby in the sun.

Turning up with a squad of 16 they helped Banff RFC fill in a few gaps in their squad so that both teams could get in a bit of rugby before the season kicks off.

Peterhead ladies have entered the NDL were they hope to make rapid progress taking on some more established teams.

The rugby itself was a frenetically played four ten-minute quarters and though Banff dominated with their more experienced players Peterhead showed grit in defence putting in some thumping tackles.

Nerves were evident when Peterhead had the ball and a few attacking overlaps were squandered but as the game wore on Peterhead ladies, with ball in hand, put in some excellent carries and made good ground but were unfortunately unable to cross the white wash for their first try.

Peterhead Ladies Ann Ruthven said: “This was a excellent learning curve for all the girls involved.

“It allowed us and Banff Ladies to get off on the right foot with regards to furthering the cause of women’s rugby in the northeast and strengthen ties between the two teams.”