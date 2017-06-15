Peterhead golfer’s hole-in-one

A Peterhead golfer achieved on the sport’s biggest accolades, a hole in one, after three decades of playing the game.

Neil Shelton, who has been playing golf for over 30 years, hit the ball just right when he was at Meldrum House on Saturday.

It was on the third hole, which is a par 3. The hole is 170 yards and he teed off with an 8 Iron.

The keen golfer was on the course as part of a business golf day involving his own company, Focus Financial, and SBP Accountants. He was playing with John Hannah of SBP and Chris Sim of KPMG, a worldwide accounting company.

It was Neil’s first ever hole-in-one, and said he was “ecstatic” with the achievement. He is a member of Peterhead Golf Club.

As is tradition, he bought everyone a drink afterwards, though he added “you would have thought it would be them buying a drink for me”.