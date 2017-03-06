Peterhead Athletics Club Juniors & Seniors in action

On Sunday February 21 seniors from Peterhead Athletics Club took part in the Kinloss to Lossiemouth half marathon.

Alan Reid was the club’s best overall finisher in 84 minutes 21 seconds, earning second place in his age category.

Alan was closely followed over the line by Jonathan Strachan.

The ladies; Leigh Strachan, Jennifer Roberson and Susan Strachan all came home in personal best times and would have won the team prize but unfortunately Susan did not declare the club name on her entry form.

The penultimate Active Schools cross country event got under way at Fyvie Castle on Saturday February 25 with some regular faces and a few new ones tackling the hardest course in the series yet.

The course had many tough hills and lots of muddy puddles to run through to complete the course.

They all ran fantastic and we’re all pleased with their results.

The last race of the series is at Aden Park on Saturday March 11.

There are a few junior race places that’s too close to call and the places now depend on that last race.

So it’s a very tense and exciting finish to the cross country season.

In contrast, over at the Aberdeen Sports Village on Sunday February 26, some of the clubs juniors have been continuing to take part in the indoor open graded meeting.

Ailsa Hood, Shannon McGregor, Bailey Watt, Ellie McGee and Finley Collins all clocked up more Personal Bests, adding to their previous ones.