Michael heads to Miami for World Bodybuilding Finals

Michael Bryce, who hails from Longside, is representing Scotland and Great Britain in the World Natural Bodybuilding Finals in the USA.

The competition takes place this Saturday, November 4 in Miami, Florida.

The 27 year-old, who attended Longside Primary and Mintlaw Academy, has been lifting weights for several years.

In June he won the British Natural bodybuilding Federation Scottish Men’s Heavyweight title and the Scottish Overall title which took place in Perth.

He then went on to the British Finals in October in Birmingham.

He won second place in the Men’s Heavyweight class and an invitation to compete in the World Finals in Miami.

Natural Bodybuilding is a bodybuilding movement with various competitions that take place for bodybuilders who abstain from performance-enhancing drugs.

Michael’s focus is on good diet and nutrition and many hours in the gym weightlifting.

As well as developing himself as a natural bodybuilder, Michael holds down a full- time job.

Michael attended the University of Edinburgh and was awarded an MEng in Chemical Engineering.

After working at Syngenta at their Grangemouth facility for four years as a process engineer he moved with Syngenta to become Huddersfield in 2016 become a process engineering team leader.

He began lifting weights while at school and many hours were spent with school

friends working out at home in the family’s garage.

Whenever he visits Longside he joins fellow weight lifting friends at their gyms. He was delighted and overwhelmed when friends supported him when he first entered BNBF competitions in 2015.

He won the novice class in the Scottish finals Perth and went on to the British Finals in Liverpool where he came second.

He decided not to go to the World Finals in Miami which he regrets as the competitor who won his class was later disqualified.

This has made him all the more eager to compete this year and hopefully be placed.

He has been mentored by Nigel Davis, a former World Bodybuilding Champion.

Michael now flies off to Miami to the most elite competition of his bodybuilding career.