‘King Artur’ is busy squaring up for his victory hat-trick

Peterhead native ‘King Artur’ Selivanovs will have his third professional fight at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen this weekend.

Artur has had a great start to his professional boxing career, winning his first two contests, and he hopes to keep the winning streak going as he takes on another undefeated boxer Leon Roberts, from Ayr, this Saturday, November 12.

Leon was a very talented amateur with the Kilmarnock Boxing club and his manager, Paul Graham, is quietly confident that his charge will come away with the victory in Aberdeen: “Leon is going to shock people in Aberdeen, he is a great boxer who has no fears about going into Artur’s back yard and taking his undefeated record. Artur will never have seen anything like hime before and I hope he has prepared for what is coming his way.”

Artur is under no illusions about the task ahead: ‘‘It is always dangerous going in against another undefeated fighter, they haven’t tasted defeat yet so don’t know how to lose. That means I need to be at the top of my game to ensure that at the end of this fight it is me who is getting my arm raised and keeping my undefeated record”

Training leading up to this fight has been good, and Artur has been learning something new every session. He has been getting top sparring with Darren Traynor and Marek Laskowski who are his teammates and both have taken Artur under their wings and helping him with the adjustments to the professional sport.

Artur said: “It’s weird. You think that boxing is just one sport but the differences are quite big and having the experience of the guys like Darren and Marek means so much. Also, having Matty McAllister and Lee McAllister giving me input means that its a pleasure travelling through to the gym in Aberdeen”

While Artur has had to change his boxing gym to Aberdeen, he still has dreams of bringing professional boxing to Peterhead and knows he must keep winning to make his dream come true.

Manager David McAllister jnr is hoping to make that happen: “Nobody loves Peterhead more than Artur. He moved there as a child and feels that he owes the Blue Toon something for being so accepting of him as a fighter and a person. Before he signed with me he made it clear that he had two aims for his professional career and they were, firstly, to reach the top and win world titles and secondly to make Peterhead a hotbed of professional boxing.’’

The fight will be part of a stacked card topped by Artur’s teammate Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ traynor who steps up two weight divisions to challenge for the vacant Scottish Lightweight Title, his other teammate Marek Laskowski and Dundee professional boxer Ronnie “The Shark” Clark.

Tickets priced at £50,£60 and £100 VIP are available from Kyle Black 07907145302.