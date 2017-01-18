Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags Ladies January shoot

Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags enjoyed a terrific morning of shooting at the Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel at the weekend.

Thirty-five ladies blasted away the January blues at the clubs first clay shooting event of 2017.

Pittodrie House Hotel is a new venue for Glad Rags as Mhairi Morriss, owner of JOMM Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, explained: “We are unique in that our shooting events are hosted at stunning venues throughout the area and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate.

“But there is no joining fee and ladies come to whichever events they fancy.”

The Glad Rag ladies have enjoyed shooting at a host of stunning venues around North East Scotland including Raemoir House Hotel, Saplinbrae House Hotel, Menie Estate, Kincardine Castle, Candacraig House, Findrack Estate and Gordon Castle in Fochabers.

The ladies were welcomed into the cosy “Billiard Room” with the fire roaring and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and bacon and egg rolls.

Allocated into groups according to their experience they then enjoyed two hours of expert instruction followed by a delicious Sunday roast lunch.

“At each event we have ladies who have never held a gun before being encouraged by our more experienced shots.

“I am so proud of the atmosphere at the events, regardless of where we are or which ladies are at the event the echoing of laughter, cheers and applause as the clays are hit can always be heard.”

The ladies next event is at Raemoir House Hotel on February 19.

For more info and to book www.jommevevents.com.