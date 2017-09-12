First win of the season for Peterhead rugby

Peterhead welcomed Gordonians 2nd XV to Catto Park on Saturday for the re-arranged league match.

Gordonians were still struggling for a full squad and travelled with 11 as Peterhead gave them two players to make the tie more level.

With some initial handling errors from both sides Gordonians won a scrum in the Peterhead 22.

The scrum half picked up at the base of the scrum and with some poor Peterhead defence he sprinted for the line for an unconverted try.

The game was tight and from a home scrum the ball went open to Stand-off D. Smith.

With great awareness and good communication, he quickly switched the ball blind to full back, and man of the match, S. Robertson who outstripped the winger to level the score.

Gordonians were playing a good attacking game and went ahead once more from some good offloading in the tackle for another unconverted try.

Peterhead finished the half with K. Chalmers scoring an unconverted try.

From the restart Gordonians refused to let Peterhead’s extra man make any difference and again capitalised on some poor tackling to go ahead once more with another unconverted try.

Peterhead started working their forwards, Thacker made excellent ground and from a series of rucks K. Hutton rampaged over the line to level the scores again.

This was the game Peterhead had been playing in fits and starts but it started to become more cohesive in the final quarter.

From a scrum Peterhead ran three rucks and took the ball to the visitors 22.

With a maul set near the touch line Gordonians were getting set to stop the drive when S. Scarisbrick took the ball and darted up the undefended blind side and sprinted for the line for an unconverted try.

Peterhead were now in front for the first time.

The forwards had the game by the scruff of the neck now and with a direct run D. Nicoll broke the tiring visitor defence to cross for his score.

K. Holme stepped up to convert the try and make the final score 27-15.