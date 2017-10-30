British Eventing Scottish Points winner

Debutante combination, 15-year- old Jessica Berrie and Lucy Locket III, owned by Miss Naomi Watson, are to be awarded with the Robert Wilson Memorial Trophy for leading the 2017 BE Scottish Points Series (80T) section.

In this special series, points are awarded in classes at BE events in Scotland throughout the season.

Jessica will be awarded with the trophy at the Scottish Eventing Ball at Airth Castle on Saturday, November 11.

This announcement was the ‘icing on the cake’ for Jessica at the conclusion of a successful first year in British Eventing, having secured high placings including a win at Burgie Horse trials followed by a second win at Kirriemuir Horse Trials.

Ladymire proprietors Raymond Strachan and Naomi Watson are delighted with the news, saying that: “Jess has put in a lot of effort and has shown real dedication.

“It’s a pleasure to train and assist her.

“She deserves this success and we wish her all the best in the future.”

Jessica learned to ride at Ladymire Equestrian centre, Ellon, at seven years old.

Weekly riding lessons and a natural passion for the ponies soon granted her the opportunity to ride more often.

Jessica was recently selected by equestrian brand ‘Equitheme’ to take part in their Young Rider Development Sponsorship Programme.

Ladymire Equestrian Centre is situated on the outskirts of Ellon.

It was established in the 1970’s, and is presently run by Raymond & Nim, who maintain high standards and pass on the benefit of many years experience and expertise to their clients.