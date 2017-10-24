Michael off to Miami for World Finals

Michael Bryce who hails from Longside is representing Scotland and Great Britain in the World Natural Bodybuilding Finals in the USA.

The competition takes place on Saturday November 4 in Miami, Florida.

The 27 year-old who attended Longside Primary and Mintlaw Academy, has been lifting weights for several years.

In June he won the British Natural bodybuilding Federation Scottish Men’s Heavyweight title and the Scottish Overall title which took place in Perth.

He then went on to the British Finals in October in Birmingham.

He won second place in the Men’s Heavyweight class and an invitation to compete in the World Finals in Miami next month.

He began lifting weights while at school and many hours were spent with school friends working out at home in the family’s garage.

Whenever he visits Longside he joins fellow weight lifting friends at their gyms.

He was delighted and overwhelmed when friends supported him when he first entered BNBF competitions in 2015.

He won the novice class in the Scottish finals Perth and went on to the British Finals l where he came second.

He decided not to go to the World Finals in Miami which he regrets as the competitor who won his class was later disqualified.

This has made him all the more eager to compete this year and hopefully be placed.

He has been mentored by Nigel Davis, a former World Bodybuilding Champion.

Michael now flies off to Miami to the most elite competition of his bodybuilding career.