Fraserburgh RFC 17 - 28 Peterhead RFC

Peterhead came away from Saturday’s derby match with Fraserburgh in BT Caledonia Division 3 North with a bonus point win.

Tries from Scott Robertson, Kyle Hutton and a double from Daniel Smith were all converted by Scott Robertson to give the visitors maximum points and a second win of the season.

The result moves Peterhead into the top half of the table after three games as the now sit sixth.

Next up Peterhead will welcome Dyce RFC to Catto Park this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.