Saturday’s 3-2 win over Fraserburgh gave Peterhead manager Jim McInally the chance to run the rule over his new signings.

McInally also got the chance to have a look at some trialists in the match which served as a testimonial for Broch player Graham Johnston.

Mason Robertson impressed the Blue Toon boss while Russell McLean came off the bench to score the winner in the 3-2 victory.

Speaking after the match McInally said: “It was a good runabout.

“We grabbed the chance of the game when it came along as you know it is going to be competitive and not a typical pre-season friendly.

“It was good to win as well and our fans always love to beat their rivals.

“It is all about getting fit and getting into good habits. We still need someone on the left although Jamie Stevenson did well.

“We played Jordan Brown’s brother Jason and Guiliano Moreno who was with Stranraer last season.

“Young Mason will be some player and the goal Russell McLean scored won’t do him any harm.”

McInally also said that he was still keen to add more players to his squad as he prepares for the new season.

“ I think we still need two or three players but we have a few irons in the fire,” said McInally

“There are players who are still hoping to get a full-time club so we will just have to wait and see.

“Hopefully this week we will see some movement.

“We need to start the league strongly which we haven’t always done in recent years and that is our focus.

“Having a good run in the Betfred Cup will hopefully help with that.”

Peterhead will return to competitive action this Saturday with their first fixture in the Betfred Cup group stage.

They will take on East Fife at Balmoor Stadium.

The Blue Toon will also face Hearts, Dunfermline Athletic and Elgin City in the League Cup before their first league match, a long away trip to Annan Athletic on Saturday, August 5.