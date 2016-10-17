Peterhead recorded just their second league win of the season on Saturday which was enough to lift them off bottom spot in the table.

Second half goals from Fiacre Kelleher, Rory Mcallister and Leighton McIntosh gave The Blue Toon the win over Airdrieonians.

Ian Russel gave the home side the lead in the 55th minute before Kelleher and McAllister put Jim McInally’s side in front with goals in the 66th and 67th minuted.

McIntosh sealed the result with a 90th minute goal and ensured Peterhead returned home with all three points.

Speaking after the match, Blue Toon manager McInally said he was happy with how his side dealt with going 1-0 down.

He said: “We played ok but it was good to see us getting a result after falling behind yet again.

“We didn’t let our heads go down and I felt we would get a break if we kept playing away as we had been.

“Rory gets frustrated in games but you know if he is on the pitch he will score.

“Sometimes we overplay at times but we got our reward today.

“We have a good squad, the best in my five years here I feel.”

Goal scorer Rory McAllister highlighted the importance of securing maximum points from the match.

“We really needed that win.” Said the striker who scored his third league goal of the season in the match.

“We have played well in the last few weeks without getting the results but we came back after losing a goal and showed great character.

“We didn’t do anything different but today we maybe got the break.”

Next up for The Blue Toon will be another tricky away trip as they travel to Cliftonhill to face Albion Rovers on Saturday.

The Wee Rovers will be in high spirits after an impressive 2-1 win away to Livingston at the weekend.

The game marks the beginning of the second round of league fixtures as the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Balmoor back in August.