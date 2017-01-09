Toon step up against Livi

Following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat by Livingston Peterhead manager Jim McInally is optimistic his side could turn their fortunes around.

The Blue Toon boss was buoyed by his side’s performance and believes more of the same will see them start to record more wins this season.

Speaking after the match, McInally said: “I thought it was a terrific game that ebbed and flowed where they had control then we did.

“When we came back twice I thought we could really get a lift from that but it wasn’t to be.

“Their front two were terrific and they are a tremendous side.

“I know our home record has been poor but it must have been a good game for the supporters to watch and if we can keep playing like that we will turn it around.

“I was always worried about conceding from set pieces.

“If you look at the size of their back four and sure enough it was from a set piece that they scored their first goal.

“I thought we showed a lot of character and we played well at times.

“In defeat, unlike previous ones, we can take pride in our performance.”

McInally has had over a week to make moves in the January transfer window and has already added St Johnstons defenders Aarron Comrie and Liam Gordon on loan to his squad.

However, Fiacre Kelleher has returned to parent club Celtic and midfeilder Salim Nassor has opted to leave the club six months into his one-year contract.

“I have told the players I will trying to get two or three bodies in to freshen it up a bit.

“Hopefully big Liam will be available for next week.

“We are lacking up top and I am trying to address that but it hasn’t happened.

“We need to freshen up that top end.

“I have been speaking to a couple of players and trying to push a deal through but these days it isn’t just the clubs you are dealing with but their agents as well even at our level.”