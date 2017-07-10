Toon snatch late win against Broch in testimonial

An entertaining match saw plenty of action for the healthy crowd with the visitors seeing a two-goal lead cancelled out before sealing a late win through one of their new signings.

This was Graham Johnston’s day though and although he didn’t manage to get his name on the scoresheet, his assist for their first goal sparked hopes of a comeback.

The experienced striker made his Fraserburgh debut in March 2003 but there is certainly still life in those old legs yet and manager Mark Cowie sees him playing a vital part for another few seasons yet.

The first half of this encounter belonged to Peterhead who started with two trialists in their line up and another on the bench as well as giving debuts to keeper Greg Fleming, defenders Mason Robertson and David McCracken and striker Russell McLean came off the bench to score that late winner.

The Blue Toon had the first clear chance after three minutes, Jordan Brown assisting and Rory McAllister shooting into the side netting from the right side of the six-yard box.

But the crowd didn’t have long to wait for the opener and what a strike it was in the sixth minute.

A poor clearance from first half keeper Joe Barbour fell to McAllister 25 yards out and his delicate lob straight back at and over the head of Barbour was pure instinct and class.

Soon after Brown went close shooting over then Alan Smith set up Scott Brown but his sweeping shot went wide.

The deserved second goal came three minutes before the break and was another fine effort.

Jordan Brown was involved again neatly laying the ball to namesake Scott and he lashed his shot home in decisive fashion.

If the first half belonged to the visitors, it was the Broch who had the better of the second period.

They pulled a goal back just short of the hour, fittingly it was Johnston who assist with a square ball from the right side of the penalty area for Paul Campbell to slide home at the back post.

Predictably the flow of the game was disrupted by numerous substitutions from both sides but that didn’t stop Fraserburgh equalising in the 67 th minute, one of those subs, 17 year old Ryan Sergant heading in a Ryan Cowie free kick from the right wing to square the match.

Just when it looked like that was the way it would end, the Blue Toon scored a late winner after 80 minutes.

Unfortunately it was another defensive blunder with lanky striker McLean in the right place to capitalise and sidefoot into the empty net from 18 yards.

Speaking after the match, testimonial man Graham Johnston said: “It was a brilliant day apart from the injury I picked up. The weather was fine and there was a good crowd. It was quite overwhelming coming out at the start of the game It was good to see Russell McBride back for the game for one last time. It was a good performance from the team and although we are disappointed to lose, today wasn’t about the result. We have a lot of good players here and we are all looking forward to a good season.”