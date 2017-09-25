Toon make it two in a row

Peterhead made it two away wins in a row on Saturday when they beat Edinburgh City 3-0 in the first ever meeting of the two sides.

The Blue Toon travelled to Scotland’s capital on the back of a 4-0 win away to Cowdenbeath last weekend and goals from Jason Brown, Russel McLean and Scott Brown gave them another comprehensive victory.

The result moves Peterhead in to second spot in the table but they are still five points behind leaders Stirling Albion who have still only lost one league game this season.

Speaking after the win over Edinburgh, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally was happy with the result on a difficult surface at Meadowbank.

He said: “It’s not a great pitch, it’s quite firm.

“I thought in the first half we were okay and then the second half I was a wee bit worried when it didn’t look like we were going to get a second goal.

“You’re always wondering are they going to sneak something so I was delighted to get the second one and put it to bed.

“We miss Simon Ferry a little when he’s not playing. I wasn’t prepared to gamble with him today.

“I can’t play him on these pitches because he’s got a disc problem.

“Rory McAllister got 90 minutes under his belt and we look like we’re getting a lot of injured players back.”

The manager is also delighted to start building up momentum as the season reaches the end of it’s first quarter.

“We’ve played 13 games, won nine and drawn one so there’s not bad momentum there.” Said McInally.

“Because we lost two on the bounce, it looked bad but in the grand scheme of things, it’s always been quite constant, especially when we get everybody fit.

“The pleasing thing for me is that the left back’s 20, the right centre-back’s 21 and the left centre back’s 23.

“We’ve actually got quite a few young players in the team at the moment which is good, and that’s not what the plan was, so we’re delighted.”