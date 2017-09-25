Toon keep the pressure on Binos with win in capital

Peterhead made it two impressive wins on the road in as many weeks, scoring seven without reply after they strolled to a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City at Ainslie Park in the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Jason Brown’s opening strike gave his side a half-time lead, before two late goals from sub Russell McLean and Scott Brown added further gloss to what had already been a fairly comfortable afternoon for the visitors.

Alan Smith was inches away from giving his side an early lead, and was extremely unfortunate to see his curling effort come off the underside of the cross bar and bounce on the line before Calum Antell palmed it away.

He had no chance with The Blue Toon’s opener on 20 minutes.

Peterhead kept the ball alive in the area, and Brown smashed high past Antell when it fell kindly for him to give his side what was a deserved lead.

Greg Fleming had had little to do at the other end, and was able to watch Marc Laird’s effort go comfortably wide of his left-hand post when City finally had an attempt at goal.

Marc Lawrence should have made it 2-0 when Stuart Morrison was short with a header back to Antell, but the opportunity seemed to catch him by surprise and he could only put the ball straight in to the grateful ‘keeper’s arms.

Peterhead didn’t get things as much their own way after the restart, but it still took City until the 73rd minute to force Fleming in to a save, and a simple one at that from Ashley Grimes’ volley. Ian Smith’s strike soon after was also comfortably deal with.

City were convinced they should have been awarded a penalty when Laird went down after attempting to control a bouncing ball, but referee Steven Kirkland waved play on.

Rory McAllister had the ball in the net at the other end via a well struck volley, but an earlier whistle after a perceived foul meant it didn’t stand.

“The ref said there was a foul in the box which was annoying because I was choking on a goal myself,” said the striker.

“The goals will come though - I’m on seven so far this season so I’m happy with that.

“It doesn’t matter who scores - obviously I always want to but as long as we’re winning I’m happy.

“I know if we’re winning I’ll be scoring goals eventually.”

Just as it looked to be heading in to a nervy last ten minutes, Jim McInally’s side put the result beyond any doubt with two quick fire goals.

Firstly McLean turned home Willie Gibson’s deep free-kick, before Scott Brown had the simplest of tasks in rolling home the rebound after Antell had made a good initial stop.

McAllister believes a title challenge has to be the aim this campaign.

“League One’s where we want to be - we don’t want to be down in League Two,” he said.

“If we keep winning like that we’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Next up for Peterhead they will be at home to Berwick Rangers this Saturday.