Toon get set for first ever encounter with Citizens

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hoping to have at least two players return from injury this weekend for the club’s first ever meeting against Edinburgh City.

The Blue Toon will take on the Citizens at Meadowbank Stadium this Saturday.

Coming off the back of last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Cowdenbeath, the Blue Toon boss is hoping to keep the momentum going.

He said: Edinburgh have won their last two games which will be getting their confidence up.

“They play on an artificial pitch which we need to consider, Simon Ferry doesn’t play on artificial pitches so we will probably lose him.

“We just have to deal with it and see what happens and hopefully we will have two or three boys back from injury.

“We’re hoping Jack Leitch will be fit, he was close last weekend but I felt we had enough without risking him.

“Mikael Dikobo, who has been out for a month, is in a similar scenario.”