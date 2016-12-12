Toon drop points at home

Peterhead were made to rue missed opportunities against Alloa on Saturday as the Wasps left Balmoor with a point after a 1-1 draw.

On-loan Celtic defender Fiacre Kelleher put Peterhead in front in the second half before Alloa equalised through Jordan Kirkpatrick just over ten minutes later.

Speaking after the match, Blue Toon manager Jim McInally was disappointed to have not taken more from the game.

He said: “I think we should have taken all three points, in the first half especially we were excellent.

“I said to the players before the game that I would be happy if we played poorly and won and maybe sit in a bit and catch Alloa on the break.

“We dominated the half but got caught on the breakaways from free kicks and corner kicks which happens too often.

“In the second half we get a break and score from it then they pushed on a bit and that period between us scoring and them equalizing, we sat in a bit and that allowed them to score.

“After that we pushed forward again and the mind set of footballers is such that Jim Goodwin is probably wondering why they didn’t push on after scoring.

“In general I thought we were the better side, I have a lot of respect for Alloa and it would have been great to beat them but at least the point stops the run of defeats.”

McInally also address the confusion that appeared to lead to the Alloa goal.

He said: “Graeme Smith shouted for the ball at their goal when Fiacre was going to head it so he puts his hand up and takes responsibility.

“I did hear the keeper shout but we have shot ourselves in the foot there.”

McInally also spoke about the players he will be looking to add to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

“I am trying to get a striker in and also looking for a right back.

“Scott Brown did well in there and told me he had played in that position when he was on loan at Dumbarton.”