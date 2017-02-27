Toon can’t ground flying Fifers but still earn a point

It wasn’t the prettiest 90 minutes the 495 fans at Balmoor will have seen but it ended with a point for Peterhead against an in-form East Fife who made it 10 game unbeaten in a row.

Peterhead went into the game hovering above the relegation zone but just four points off their visitors who were in fourth.

Elsewhere, Stranraer recorded a 2-0 home win over Brechin to put three points between themselves and Stenny at the bottom and bring the Stair Park side to within two points of Peterhead.

It was the home side who started the better during what was a largely scrappy opening spell to the game.

But East Fife gradually got on top and created the best of what little chances there were in the first 45.

Chris Duggan had a clear sight of goal but was flagged offside with Mark Lamont’s free-kick testing Graeme Smith.

Ryan Goodfellow was called into action for the first time of the half after 41 minutes when he stood his ground to gather a fierce Scott Brown drive.

The game needed a bit of quality to kick start it and it arrived minutes into the second half.

A superb cross from James Penrice was inch perfect for Kevin Smith inside the six yard box who stooped to head home.

Smith’s opener sparked the hosts into life and they were unlucky not to pull level when Rory McAllister’s free-kick clipped the outside of the post.

But they didn’t have to wait long to restore parity.

Grant Anderson’s cross wasn’t dealt with by the East Fife defence and sub Jordan Brown took advantage, heading past Goodfellow.

Peterhead showed good determination to come back from a goal down against a resilient East Fife side.

Speaking after the match, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally said he was happy with the efforts of his players in the second half.

“I thought the first half was really poor from both teams, there was no entertainment on show.

“We were nervous in possession and didn’t play with any confidence.

“In the second half, as soon as they scored, we started to play.

“We got onto the front foot and did all the things we had wanted them to do from the start.

“It’s another point I suppose and when you go 1-0 down to East Fife it’s hard to come back because they are so well organised and so strong at the back.

“I’m happy with the effort of the players, they never gave up, but they have to show more belief in themselves from the beginning of the game.

“East Fife are not in the habit of loosing games, they are on a good run, they stay solid and I think were the better side.

“We never really created much after the goal and weren’t bale to get the ball back out to Grant Anderson.

“All in all though, a draw was probably a fair result even if we were poor in the first half.”

Next up for Peterhead will be a crucial away trip to bottom side Stenhousemuir as they look to distance themselves from the bottom two spots.