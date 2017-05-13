Toon beat Montrose to set up Forfar showdown

The tension was high at Balmoor for the second leg of the League 1 relegation play-off after a 1-1 draw earlier in the week at Links Park.

Once the dust had settled and 180 minutes of Football had been played it was Peterhead who progressed with a 3-0 win at home and a 4-1 win on aggregate.

A crowd over 1000 spectators where in attendance for the nervy encounter as Peterhead made four changes to the team from Tuesday with McMullin, Ferry, Riley and Gordon coming in while Montrose welcomed back the injured Gary Fraser.

Both team looked eager to get the ball up the pitch and attack early on as the real chance of the game fell to Peterhead, a Rory McAllister free kick from 30 yards out going narrowly wide of the top corner.

Shortly after Montrose should have gone one up as Matty Smith’s free kick from near the corner flag was headed on at the near post by Matty Allan, falling to the feet of Greg Pascazio who stabbed the ball just wide from close range inside a crowded penalty area.

Peterhead were then forced into an early chance on 22 minutes as Scott Brown went off injured to be replaced by Jamie Redman.

One minute later and Mcallister was shown a yellow card for simulation.

Jamie Stevenson’s looping header was cleared off the line by Matty Allan on 32 minutes after Allan Fleming made a hash of the punch and Peterhead won the corner.

Stevenson’s deliver was short to the edge of the box to Nicky Riley who chipped the ball to the back post where McAllister was on hand to open the scoring and give the home side the lead.

Following the goal Peterhead took the game by the scruff of the neck as Montrose failed to trouble the goal for the rest of the half.

Peterhead had a couple of chances, McAllister finding space for a shot inside the box which was easily saved by Fleming.

Peterhead came flying out of the traps in the second half and should have doubled their lead after one minute when McAllister’s low ball into the box was met by Jamie Stevenson who blazed his shot over from 12 yards.

The second did come for the home side shortly after as Matty Allan fouled Nicky Riley on the edge of the box, McAllister stepped up and sent Fleming the wrong way, tucking the penalty kick into the bottom left hand corner.

Both sides had half chances in the following 25 minutes before things got even worse for Montrose with Matty Smith shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Riley.

Montrose didn’t look much like coming back into the game and on 80 minutes Fleming made a good save to deny Michael McMullin from making it 3-0.

Montrose never had a better chance then in the opening stages and Peterhead sealed their win in the 90th minute when Jordon Brown headed in McAllister’s cross at the back post with Fleming unable to block the effort.

Full time came to a rupterous applause at Balmoor as Peterhead set up a play-off final over two legs against Forfar.