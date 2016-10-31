Three wins in a row as Toon turn fortunes around

What a difference a fortnight makes, foot of the table going into the game at Airdrieonians, their third win in a row moved them into a far healthier sixth spot with a promotion play-off place now a realistic ambition.

Two second half goals sealed the points after they weathered spells of pressure and chances from the visitors with the turning point the needless sending off of Stranraer winger and main threat, Willie Gibson.

Peterhead were quick out of the traps.

In the 3rd minute Jordan Brown played the ball forward to Rory McAllister who unselfishly set up strike partner Stefan McCluskey but his shot was blocked and cleared by defender Luke Watt.

The visitors responded with a Gibson shot taken in his stride that flew over the crossbar.

Kyle Turner crossed into the area after 18 minutes but veteran Christian Nade failed to make enough contact to trouble the home goal.

As the visitors continued to threaten, a Gibson free kick went straight towards the top corner from the wing but Graeme Smith clawed the ball away from danger.

Craig Malcolm had the ball in the net as half time beckoned but his effort was ruled offside.

Four minutes into the second half the Blue Toon should have opened the scoring, Nicky Riley crossing from the left, McCluskey knocked it down to Jordan Brown but his mishit shot was saved by the keeper.

Another four minutes later and drama as Gibson was shown a second yellow for petulantly kicking the ball away.

Then after 63 minutes we had the breakthrough for the home side.

McCluskey sent a glorious brought ball to McAllister who kept his composure to round keeper Cammy Belford and stroke the opener into the empty net.

It was game over four minutes from time, Scott Brown going on a 40 yard solo run before netting with a low shot off the left post to secure the points and the first with over Stranraer in 8 years.

Speaking after the game, striker Stefan McCluskey spoke about the importance of winning matches at Balmoor: “We didn’t start the season fast but that’s three wins in a row.

“Although we got beaten by Livingstone in our last home game we should have won and they are now top so we know the level we should be at, especially if we win our home games.

“We prefer the flat surface and when we get a good pitch we like to get the ball down and play football.

I have been getting frustrated not scoring or getting assists but setting up chances is my main asset but I am happy to get off the mark and hopefully I can contribute more from now.

“We got a week off training at the International break and that seems to have refreshed us and we are on a good run just now.

“It’s Brechin up next and we played them off the park down there earlier in the season and were caught on the break late on.

“If we play like we did today we should be a match for them.”