Ten man Peterhead hold on to one goal lead for away win

Leighton McIntosh scored the winning goal for Peterhead before being sent off as the Blue Toon edged out Alloa Athletic 1-0 in a hard fought affair at the Indodrill Stadium.

Alloa had the majority of play and created by far the most chances, but their inability to break down a stubborn Peterhead defence ultimately let them down.

The first 20 minutes of the first half showcased this best, with McInally’s side defending well but having little possession and failing to record a shot on goal.

Their first clear cut chance came in the 26th minute from a free kick just outside the area.

Jamie Stevenson’s shot with the outside of his boot was ultimately a wasted opportunity though- going so far over that it hit the advertising hoardings on the top of the Clackmannan Road End of the ground.

Their opponents then had a great chance to take the lead minutes later, Greig Spence’s initial shot was blocked before Scott Taggart rebounded effort forced an excellent save from Graeme Smith to palm it clear.

Steven Hetherington then sliced an effort just over the bar in the 29th minute- with it feeling like only a matter of time before Alloa would take the lead.

Rory McAllister was then subbed off on 33 minutes, being replaced by Leighton McIntosh.

Few if anyone knew what impact he would go on to have on the game.

In the 44th minute Nicky Riley capitalised on a loose ball at the edge of the box, performing some good trickery to get past the Alloa defence before crossing in a ball that was unlucky not to reach substitute Leighton McIntosh- it instead finding the sidenetting.

The Blue Toon started the second half with a bang, netting the first and only goal of the match on 49 minutes.

Jason Marr’s mistimed header was picked up by Scott Brown who nodded it through to McIntosh.

The substitute then slid the ball into the near post with a neat finish.

Brimming with confidence, Peterhead were on the ascendancy and were unlucky not to double their lead when Jamie Stevenson volley went just over the crossbar.

In the 71st minute, Leighton McIntosh was booked for kicking the ball away, but minutes later disaster struck for the Toon as he was given a straight red card.

Referee Colin Steven sent him off on 75 minutes for what looked on first viewing to be a 50/50 challenge- it was certainly arguable that Peterhead could feel hard done by.

Not surprisingly, Alloa took advantage of the extra man by bombarding the Peterhead defence for the last 15 minutes.

But the Toon were resolute and held out, with Graeme Smith producing three top drawer saves to keep the Alloa attack at bay.

The pick of the bunch being an outstretched fingertips save from a Kevin Cawley effort that looked destined to be going into the back of the net just five minutes from time.

Peterhead will be back in action on Saturday, January 28, when they welcome Queens Park to Balmoor.