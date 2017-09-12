Templeman denies Toon win

An injury time header from Chris Templeman earned Montrose a point at Balmoor on Saturday in a game which Peterhead dominated.

The Blue Toon went ahead mid way through the second half through Jack Leitch but couldn’t add to their lead and were made to pay for this.

Speaking after the game, Peterhead manager Jim McInally was disappointed not to take the maximum points from the match that he felt his side’s performance deserved.

He said: “I don’t think Montrose deserved anything out of the game.

“We put in a lot of effort,I think we played the game at a really good tempo in the first half and I really wasn’t too concerned that we were playing against the wind in the second half.

“Rory was injured early in the second half and although he played on he wasn’t as effective.

“We didn’t allow Montrose any of the ball and they didn’t really create a chance until they scored.

“I was concerned about set pieces as they have a lot of big guys and maybe we should have had two players on Templeman at that stage of the game.”

Despite the result, McInally was still able to take away plenty of positives from the match.

“We just take it on the chin and move on as there was a lot of good stuff in our play, some good performances.

“Montrose are a team on form and we gave them a good game.

“In the first 30 minutes we should have been ahead but we will play worse than that and win.

“Generally I was pleased, the attitude was good.

“Allan Smith worked hard and Simon Ferry was excellent, Jamie Stevenson will be okay for next week and so might McCracken so plenty of positives.”

In other news, Peterhead have been drawn away to Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the next round of the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup.

The Blue Toon will head to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, October 7.