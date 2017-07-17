Subway sponsor tickets

Sandwich chain Subway has agreed a deal to sponsor Peterhead Football Club’s season tickets for the next three seasons.

Everybody that pledges their support to The Blue Toon and buys a ticket will get a voucher for a free drink and cookie.

Season ticket holders will also get a 10 per cent discount on subs and salads in the Peterhead store.

Peterhead FC general manager, Martin Johnston, said: “I see this as a partnership, not just a sponsorship and it’s a great deal for everybody.

“There is a benefit for the club, a discount for fans and the local Subway store will benefit from an increase in footfall.”

To help celebrate the partnership, Peterhead manager Jim McInally and team players presented the Peterhead Boys Club with 200 season tickets on Thursday, July 13.

Martin added: “We want to enhance the relationship that we already have with the club and we also want to up the profile of the club.

“The season tickets have been given to club members for the upcoming season and going forward we hope that it will encourage the kids to come along on match days and cheer on the Toon.”

Commenting on the partnership Peterhead Subway franchisee, Allan Paterson, said: “It is great to support the local club, ever since we opened we have been supporters of the team and it’s good that we get to continue to do so.”

Peterhead Boys Club treasurer, Dianne Beagrie, added: “The club is delighted with the relationship it has with Peterhead Football Club.

“Our players received tickets for the season 2017/18 and many of them have attended the training camp this week.

“The club will also provide Development Coaching next month once a fortnight.”

To purchase at Peterhead FC season ticket visit the club’s website www.peterheadfc.com, call 01779478256 or visit the club on Balmoor Terrace.

Peterhead kick of their league season on Saturday, August 5, with an away trip down to the borders to take on Annan Athletic.