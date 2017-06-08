School pupils in football event at Catto Park

Primary school children from across Aberdeenshire took part in a football challenge at Peterhead’s Catto Park Astroturf.

200 pupils from four schools – Buchanhaven, Meethill, Dales Park and Clerkhill – particiapted in the Tesco Bank Football Challenge.

The challenge took part over six weeks and included coaching sessions as part of a Scottish FA’s (SFA) programme, and the finale took place in the Blue Toon.

Linda Strachan, head teacher at Buchanhaven Primary School, speaking on the day of the finale, said: “The children have enjoyed a fantastic six weeks of coaching with the Scottish FA and today marks a perfect end.

“They have learnt so many important skills since taking part, and the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle.”

The Football Challenge is a five-year community programme run in partnership with the SFA. The project aims to introduce 20,000 children in primary two and three – six to eight year olds – to football and engaged in a healthy and active lifestyle.

More than 120,00 children across 2200 schools in Scotland have now engaged with the programme.

Teachers and volunteers can continue to help children maintain an active lifestyle after a school has concluded thanks to the SFA’a in-service programme, with more than 7500 trained to support the growth of football in schools.

Scott Duncan, SFA football development officer, said: “The Challenge is a brilliant initiative that we’re proud to deliver to schools across the country. We’re pleased to welcome the children to Catto Park for this latest festival after a great six weeks of coaching.”