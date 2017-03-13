Same old same old for Toon’s poor run of results

It was a case of same-old same-old for Peterhead as they narrowly lost an evenly contested game to keep them precariously close to the Division One trapdoor.

The home side went into the match on the back of a five match sequence without a win.

NEW PETERHEAD FC SIGNING CRAIG REID

Their cause wasn’t helped by the absence of suspended top-scorer Rory McAllister, with captain Simon Ferry also out with an ongoing back injury.

As usual, in the absence of McAllister, the cutting edge to any chances created was missing and that was to prove their downfall.

New signing, former Dunfermline defender Craig Reid started after completing the paperwork just before kick off.

He made a solid debut and linked well with Liam Gordon in what looks set to be the first choice central defensive partnership for the remainder of the season.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE 1 PETERHEAD V BRECHIN CITY PETERHEAD'S SCOTT BROWN CLEARS FROM JAMES DALE

An end to end start to the game augured well with both sides driving forward at every opportunity.

The first shot on target came from the home side after 12 minutes, a Scott Brown effort from 22 yards that deflected off a defender and spun towards goal but was gathered high up by keeper Graeme Smith.

City responded two minutes later with a Finn Graham shot 25 yards out that flew high to the right of goal.

Grant Anderson went on a mazy run into the area on 19 minutes but when he eventually shot a slight deflection took the stink out of it and Smith smothered the ball.

Steven Noble was forced off with a knock after 23 minutes to be replaced by Michael McMullin and moments later Brechin almost scored, a deft head flick by number nine Andy Jackson going just a fraction beyond the far post.

The visitors threatened again just after the half hour, Liam Watt setting up Ally Love who saw his effort deflected out for a corner then a tremendous shot from Graham was superbly turned clear by Smith.

Back came the Blue Toon and Jamie Redman had a side footed shot cleared off the line with 36 minutes gone.

An early low cross to the back post only just failed to pick out Anderson for the home side and Brechin should have taken the lead in the 55th minute, Jackson laying the ball into the path of a Watt but his well struck right footer was bravely blocked by Smith.

City broke the deadlock on the hour, a poor goal for the home side to concede with Jordan Brown’s weak clearance falling to Willie Dyer and his attempt at goal fell to Jackson unmarked 8 yards out, and he made no mistake.

It could have been even worse when the ball broke Jackson ten minutes from the end but Smith did well to save as he did from Graham as the game drew to its conclusion.

Peterhead now head to Coatbridge for another crucial game, against fellow strugglers Albion Rovers.

It will be an important game as just one point separates the teams. If the Blue Toon slip up against Albion and Stenhousemuir win their, admittedly difficult, fixture against Airdriedonians then Peterhead could find themselves at the bottom of the Scottish League 1.