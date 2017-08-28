Ross finished at Balmoor

Jim McInally has said that Scott Ross will not play for Peterhead again after being sent off in Saturday’s 4-2 home loss to Stirling Albion.

The Blue Toon boss was furious with the defender after he was shown a second yellow card in the second half as they tried to find a way back in to the game.

McInally says that as long as he is at Peterhead the defender will not represent the club again.

He said: “My last words to Scott going out for the second half were not to get sent off and that will cost him dearly.

“As long as I am here he won’t play again for the club.

“I have stuck up for him numerous times and he will pay the price for it this time.

“He was actually having a decent half then he goes and puts an elbow into the back of the boys head and that is unacceptable.”

Paul Cairney gave the home side an early lead before Stirling took control of the game and went 4-1 ahead.

Rory Mcallister scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-2 but any chances of a come back ended with Ross being sent off.

“The performance carried on from last week. I don’t know if the early goal lulled us into a false sense of security but to concede goals like that was horrific really.

“We defended the goals poorly, individual errors not protecting each other.

“Their wee right winger had a field day and we warned the players about him before the game and we never laid a glove on him.

“It was hard at half time to get them out and at least they fought and I said to go out and at least win the second half.

“There are no excuses for what happened there.

“The problem we have is that teams are fired up for it when the play us and we need to learn how to deal with that and at least we got a bit further forward in the second half but going down to ten men and Rory struggling we did well to keep the score down.”

The Blue Toon will have a break from league action this weekend when they play Annan Athletic in the Irn-Bru Cup at Balmoor on Saturday.