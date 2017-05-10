Report: Honours even in play-off semi-final as Montrose draw 1-1 with Peterhead

It's all to play for in this League One play-off semi-final with both sides level after the first leg of the tie.

Montrose will visit Peterhead on Saturday with the clash nowhere near settled after a tense but enjoyable 1-1 draw at Links Park.

Ryan Strachan and Chris Templeman got the goals in a blistering opening to the game that saw both sides enjoy spells of pressure.

The Gable Endies will feel slightly more aggrieved than their opponents not to have taken the win with Blue Toon goalkeeper Graeme Smith making some sublime saves.

Strachan opened the scoring on 11 minutes from just in front of the centre circle, sending an unstoppable shot past Allan Fleming after a poor defensive clearance.

The Gable Endies pushed for an immediate response and Matty Allan's header came off the line and the bar from a corner.

But the hosts did draw level soon after when in-form Templeman fired home from inside the box after some typical fancy footwork.

Both sides were enjoying possession with Allan Fleming having to collect a number of crosses from the Peterhead wingers.

The best chance of a third goal came right before the break though, Graham Webster sending a lovely volley towards the bottom corner after receiving Templeman's chested ball, but Graeme Smith was equal to the effort.

Peterhead were having the lion's share of the ball after the restart but couldn't do anything with it.

Montrose were looking sharp on the counter but when they played the incisive final ball, the likes of Fraser was offside much too often.

Smith had made a number of key saves in the Blue Toon goal but none were better than his reaction stop to Paul Watson's superb glancing header on 65 minutes.

Fleming made the stop of the game though in injury time to deny a fine shot from Rory McAllister.