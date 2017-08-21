Poor defending costs Toon

Peterhead boss Jim McInally blamed ‘horrific starts to both halves’ as his side lost their first league game of the new season at Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan put the home side ahead after just seven minutes but Peterhead were able to equalise through former Stenny player Mason Robertson.

Former Blue Toon midfielder Nathan Blockley restored the home side’s lead early in the second half before Jamie Longworth sealed the win with a goal on 81 minutes to make it 3-1.

Speaking after the match, McInally said: “We overcame the early goal but our start to both halves was absolutely horrific.

“We climbed the first mountain in the first half and finished off the better side I thought.

“In the second half, with the wind at our backs, I would have thought we would have started better but we started every bit as bad as we did in the first half.

“Mason has had to come off at half time with a sore hamstring, I didn’t want to take any risks but that shouldn’t of made a difference.

“We seem to self-destruct every time we come here.

“Stenny have got good players and you can’t do that, Jamie Longworth dictated the game from start to finish.

“Our defending was terrible from start to finish was terrible.

“It’s annoying because every time we come here it’s the same story and we need to change that.”

Next up for the Blue Toon will be another tough game at home to Stirling Albion.

“We need to bounce back with a win in that game which I’m sure we can.”

The Binos currently sit top of League 2, having taken maximum points from their first three games with wins over Edinburgh City, Berwick and Stenny.

Meanwhile, Peterhead have been drawn at home to Annan Athletic in the next round of the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup.

That match will take place at Balmoor on Saturday, September 2, with a 3:00pm kick off.