PFC October Coaching Camp

Peterhead FC are holding a three-day coaching camp during the last week of the October school holidays.

The Blue Toon’s first team manager, Jim McInally will be in attendance together with SFA qualified Peterhead FC coaches.

The ever popular coaching camp will run for three days from Wednesday, October 25 to Friday, October 27.

Spaces are still available and forms can be picked up from Peterhead FC at Balmoor Stadium.

The morning sessions run from 11am to 12.15pm and the afternoon sessions from 1pm to 2.30pm, all at Catto Park Astroturf.

Children need to register in the stadium and be picked up from the stadium afterwards and should arrive 15 minutes before the start time of each session.

Sessions are priced as follows:

Weekly cost, mornings only: £30, afternoon only: £30.

Morning and afternoon: £50; day rate: £18.

There is a 50 percent discount per extra sibling registered to take part.

All sessions will be outside and children aged five and six can only attend the morning sessions.

Ages seven plus can attend all day, but must bring along a packed lunch.

The following will be covered during the course: ball mastery, passing, control, dribbling, shooting, attacking and defending themes: 1v1, 2v1, 2v2 and 3v2.

The sessions will involve: small-sided games, daily skill challenges, team skills challenge and tournament play.

An emphasis will be put on small-sided games ensuring that everybody gets lots of touches on the ball.

For more info on the October coaching, please contact the club at Balmoor Stadium on 01779 478256 or e.mail : office@peterheadfc.co.uk.

Peterhead FC Community Liaison Officer Nat Porter said: “The holiday coaching sessions are always extremely popular so we would advise that anyone interested in registering their children do so as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”