Peterhead Coaching Camp

Peterhead FC are running a coaching camp starting tomorrow, Wednesday October 12, until Friday with places still available.

First Team Manager Jim McInally together with American midfielder Kevin Dzierzawski will be in the Blue Toon to help local youngsters from the age of five up to 12 hone their skills.

Sessions will run in the morning from 10.30am till 12noon and afternoon sessions from 1pm till 2.30pm.

The emphasis will be on skill development and small-sided games.

It is hoped that some of the sessions will be on the new state of the art astroturf surface at Catto Park.

It is also possible to book individual days.

All Peterhead Youth & Community courses in 2016 aim to help children increase their football skills and confidence in a safe and fun environment.

In advance of the programme, parents should be aware of the following guidelines:

· Please ensure that your child wears suitable clothing and footwear (for indoor and outdoor venues).

· Children are advised to wear shin guards.

· Please ensure that your child brings a drink (preferably still water or juice).

For further information on the training camp contact Peterhead FC on 01779 478256 or e.mail: office@peterheadfc.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the Peterhead senior team will return to action after the international break this Saturday when they travel to the Excelsior Stadium to face Airdrieonians on Saturday, October 15.

The match is scheduled for the later kick off time of 17:15 (quarter past five) and anyone unable to travel to Airdrie will be able to watch the game live on BBC Alba.

Peterhead will be looking for a positive result to help take them off bottom spot in the Scottish League 1 table against an Airdrieonians side who have struggled for consistency thus far this season, winning three, drawing two and losing three in their opening eight fixtures.