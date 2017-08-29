Over 100 local kids attend free coaching sessions

Peterhead FC ran two days of free coaching for local kids on 16th and 17th of August which was sponsored by local waste management company TWMA.

The four sessions were attended by a total of 116 boys and girls from Peterhead and the surrounding area and were headed up by Team Manager and former Scotland international Jim McInally.

The ex Dundee United star who also played in four Scottish Cup finals commented: “We have always been looking to provide some free coaching to dovetail with our regular Soccer Camps and it was great to see so many youngsters coming along and enjoy the sessions.

“I’m sure they had great fun on the week before they returned to school after the summer break.

“We would also give our thanks to TWMA for supporting the sessions.”

First team players Mason Robertson and Mikael Diboko attended all four sessions to pass on advice and tips to the kids who were aged between 6 and 14 years old.

The boys and girls attending also received a free water bottle courtesy of sponsor TWMA.

John Morgan, TWMA Peterhead Site Manager said: “We are delighted that more than 100 children from around the Peterhead area have benefitted from the free coaching sessions held by Peterhead FC.

“As a company, we take pride in supporting the local communities in which we work, and it’s been fantastic to see so many children improve their football skills and gain confidence in a safe and fun environment.”

TWMA is a global provider of integrated drilling and environmental solutions to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry.

It is a single source provider for managing drilling waste materials throughout the full project life cycle - from exploration to decommissioning.

Formed in 2000, the company employs over 500 people and has office, processing, manufacturing and service bases in Europe, the Americas, North Africa, West Africa and the Middle East.

For more information visit www.twma.co.uk.