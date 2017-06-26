National honour for Caring coach

A football coach from Peterhead, who has committed the past two decades to helping budding youngsters, has been recognised with a national honour.

Walter Innes has been given a British Citizen Award for his services to the community.

The British Citizen Awards (BCAs) were launched in January 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

BCAs are awarded twice annually, and recognise ‘everyday’ people whose achievements may otherwise be overlooked.

Walter, aged 53, has given up almost every Monday night for the past 22 years to coach budding footballers in Peterhead and the surrounding areas at his Hexagon Football Coaching club, only missing an amazing total of five sessions in the whole of that time.

Passionate and dedicated to football, he is now teaching the children of some of the dads he originally taught many years ago.

Walter not only teaches the children football skills, but life skills too.

He ensures that no child is left out and mixes up the group to encourage less confident children to fully participate. He has ensured

Walter has helped many children with disabilities to participate in the sport throughout the years, including children with down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy and Asperger’s – no child is discouraged or turned away and are always integrated into the groups.

Hexagons has also raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

Nearly every member of Peterhead Boys Club has been trained by Hexagons, and all Peterhead football teams are doing extremely well as a result of the passing football that Walter has instilled in them from a young age.

Speaking about his nomination, Walter said: “I was very surprised and delighted to have been nominated as publicity and awards are not what I’m about.

“If someone had said to me all those years ago that I would still be doing this 22 years later, I wouldn’t have believed them but I’ve loved every minute of it.”