Montrose snatch a point from the jaws of defeat

A stoppage time equaliser sent the visitor’s home delighted in a game they played second fiddle to Peterhead for almost the entire ninety minutes.

A home side depleted by injury once again saw their ranks further reduced with Russell McLean and Rory McAllister limping off but even bearing that in mind, this was a match they should have seen out and ended a league run that now reads no wins in the last three.

In form Montrose arrived at Balmoor Stadium having taken 10 points from the previous four games.

In contrast, Peterhead had lost heavily in both their last two league matches.

The Blue Toon went on the attack from the kick off and top scorer McAllister sent a shot from the edge of the penalty area off the crossbar in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later McLean should definitely given his side the lead but he wastefully headed a Willie Gibson cross wide of the left hand post when a goal should have been the outcome.

The visitors were rarely allowed to attack as Peterhead fizzed the ball around the pitch with their high intensity passing game.

After 23 minutes full back Jason Brown looped a header from a Gibson free kick narrowly over the crossbar as the home side continued to dominate.

On the half hour another half chance went a begging, a Gibson free kick from 25 yards that bobbled past the left hand post.

Five minutes later Paul Watson saw a low drive from 12 yards out blocked for a corner for what was Montrose’s first shot of a one sided half then like buses, another chance came along moments later, Iain Campbell curling a 20 yard free kick over the bar.

Just before the break a Scott Brown cross from the right found the head of McLean.

This time it was on target but well held by Allan Fleming.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first and Peterhead could have scored in the 50th minute, McAllister side footing wide at the back post.

Just after the hour Allan Smith powered a drive goal ward that Fleming didn’t fancy and punched clear from under the crossbar then full back Aidan McIlnuff tested Fleming with a low effort from distance.

Then, from nowhere, the deadlock was broken in style in the 71st minute.

The ball was played out as far as midfielder Jack Leitch on the edge of the penalty area and his chip over the head of Fleming and into the net was sublime.

But the home side couldn’t add to the deserved advantage and disaster struck two minutes into stoppage time when the giant Chris Templeman headed in a Martyn Fotheringham corner kick completely unchallenged for a share of the spoils.

A great point for the visitors but definitely two dropped for Peterhead who dominated the match.

Next up for the Blue Toon is a trip to Central Park in Fife to face Cowdenbeath tis Saturday, September 16.

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Blue Brazil who have once just one out of their five league matches so far.