Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted that his team weren’t good enough against Brechin City at the weekend.

He added that he told his players they didn’t do the team or themselves justice as the Blue Toon got beat 3-1 thanks to a Ross Caldwell hat trick.

“We were poor today, especially in the first half with the wind at our back,” he said.

“We played into their three centre halves too often when we needed to get the ball down and pass it around, but that is easy to say and the conditions made it difficult to do that.

“Losing the goal in the first half was sore and if at least you can get in level that gives you something to build on but the second and third goals were poor ones, they didn’t have to work particularly hard for them.

“But we never gave in, even when we went three goals down.”

After the game, McInally did not pull his punches when talking to the team, pointing out ways that they could have improved their performance.

He added: “I have just spoken to each player and told them that they didn’t do themselves justice.

“Neither keeper really had saves to make. The first goal was heading towards [Peterhead goal keeper] Graeme Smith before it was deflected then the third goal came from us giving the ball away so we need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.

“The reason we went on a good run was because we didn’t do that and on top of that we didn’t play well enough to deserve to get anything out of the game.

“We are miles better than that.”

The game was played at Balmoor in wintry conditions and the defeat ended a three match winning streak for Peterhead.

The game leave the Blue Toon mid table, sitting 6th with 14 points.

The three-points for Brechin will help them keep pressure on league leaders Livingstone as they are only two points from the top in second place.

